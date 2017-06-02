Pursuit ends in arrest

Staff Report

Rising Sun resident Randy K. Lester, 58, faces a felony and misdemeanor charges after a 4.2-mile vehicle chase Friday, Feb. 3, from Rising Sun to the Ohio and Dearborn County border, said Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

Lester, 107 Front St., was arrested for Failure to Stop After Accident (Property Damage,) a Class B Misdemeanor; Operating While Intoxicated (Endangerment,) a Class A Misdemeanor; and Resisting Law Enforcement (Flee in Vehicle,) a Level 6 Felony, said Oakes.

The chase started with an incident at Tandy's IGA on Ind. 56 North in Rising Sun, he said. He explained Rising Sun Police Department was dispatched to the store's parking lot at 7:30 p.m. to investigate a male subject in a black vehicle. The man was screaming and yelling a woman's name.

Ohio County Sheriff's deputies then were told the vehicle had left Tandy's lot and was traveling north on Ind. 56, said Oakes. They also were told the vehicle had struck the short concrete wall dividing Tandy's parking lot and the Dollar General Store parking lot, then had backed into and struck the Tandy's IGA building.

Deputies located the vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Camry, just north of Rising Sun on Ind. 56 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, said Oakes. They also observed smoke coming from the car, which did not stop, and noticed its right front tire had come loose from the rim.

The Camry continued north on its three remaining tires and rim, said Oakes. Deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit and were told by Ohio County Dispatch that Aurora Police Department had set up Stop Sticks at the Laughery Creek Bridge on Ind. 56 North.

The car ran over the Stop Sticks during the pursuit, with APD officers confirming the devices had successfully deflated the vehicle's remaining tires, said Oakes. The Camry continued a short distance into Dearborn County, then pulled over and stopped. The driver, identified as Lester, was taken into custody without incident, said Oakes.

Lester agreed to submit to a certified chemical test and was taken to the emergency room at Dearborn County Hospital, Lawrenceburg, where a blood draw was performed, said Oakes. The test results are pending.

Meanwhile, Lester was placed under arrest.