Calls turning in poachers rise

Turn in a Poacher, Inc. is a non-profit conservation organization that protects Indiana fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice, said ICO Corey Norrod, DNR Law Enforcement.

A poacher is a thief who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to each Indiana citizen.

Poachers rob licensed, ethical hunters and fishermen from recreational opportunities they bought through license fees.

Estimates indicate that poachers kill as much fish and game as legitimate hunters and fishermen, he said.

2016 showed several hundred TIPS reported and several thousands of dollars paid out, he said.

“As Conservation Officers we work for the ethical and responsible hunter. In a joint effort with sportsmen and concerned private citizens we can eliminate the illegal taking of fish and wildlife” stated Indiana Conservation Officer Brandon Shoults.

Rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest of either wildlife violators or persons involved in an environmental crime such as polluting.

Become a deterrent to poaching by calling the toll-free number or visiting the website and filling out a complaint form online.

Callers will remain anonymous if requested and dispatchers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Call the next time you receive information or have information of a wildlife crime at 1-800-847-4367 (1-800-TIP-IDNR) or visit www.TIP.in.gov.