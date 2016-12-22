Deddens chosen as new Dearborn and Ohio County prosecutor

Lynn Deddens, a deputy prosecutor for the Dearborn County Prosecutor’s office, was unanimously voted in by the Dearborn and Ohio County Republican precinct committeemen to fill the vacancy for Dearborn and Ohio County prosecuting attorney.

The caucus was held Wednesday, Dec. 21. The vacancy arose when current prosecutor Aaron Negangard resigned to accept a position as the chief deputy attorney general in Indianapolis.

“Lynn is an excellent choice to fill the vacancy left by Aaron. She has been a deputy prosecuting attorney for 13 years. She is a dedicated attorney and will work hand in hand with police officers in both counties in seeking justice for all those impacted by crime,” said Jim Thatcher, vice chairman of the Dearborn County Republican Party.

In addition to being a deputy prosecutor, Deddens has served the community has the past president of the Dearborn-Ohio Counties Bar Association, past president of the Dearborn-Ohio Counties United Way, finance council for All Saints Parish st. Paul campus. She will continue to serve as Dearborn County Republican chairwoman until Dec. 31.