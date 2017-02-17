Grant applications available

Applications for the first grant cycle for Competitive Community Grants administered by the Ohio County Community Foundation are currently available. Applicants can apply by visiting the foundation website at occfrisingsun.com.

Local non-profit organizations meeting the eligibility criteria and seeking funds for community projects and programs that benefit Ohio County residents may apply. Applicants may request up to $5,000.

Non-profit organizations using the same tax identification number may request funding for more than one project during a grant cycle. The total request cannot exceed $5,000 and all projects must be submitted under one application.

Grants will not be awarded for projects or programs taking place prior to the grant award date. Applying organizations with outstanding grant reports will not be considered until all grant reports have been completed.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The grants will be awarded Thursday, June 15.

Funding requests must be for projects or programs that begin after June 15 and will be completed by Dec. 15, 2017.

The Ohio County Community Foundation was established in 1998. The mission of the Ohio County Community Foundation is to build, manage and distribute a lasting source of charitable funds for Ohio County. Grants are awarded in the areas of community development, human services, education, health and cultural affairs.

The Ohio County Community Foundation is located at 330 Industrial Access Drive, Rising Sun. For information concerning applying for a Competitive Community Grant, contact Stephanie Scott, OCCF program coordinator at sscott@occfrisingsun.com or call 812-438-9401.