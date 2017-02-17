Grief support offered

An eight-session Grief Care Support Group will be offered this spring through Dearborn County Hospital Home Health and Hospice. It will meet from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Ohio Room of the hospital on eight consecutive Mondays, April 3 through May 22.

The new program, which is offered free of charge, will cover numerous grief-related topics.

Facilitators for the group will be Debby Allen, MDIV, DCH chaplain, and Deborah Sinclair, MSW, DCH Hospice social worker and bereavement coordinator.

Each week will feature a different topic, including:

Understanding the grief experience;

Handling the difficult emotions of grief;

Caring for the whole self;

Remembering the person who died;

Making needed adjustments;

Managing the stress of change;

Preparing for special occasions; and finding meaning after loss.

The support group is limited to 10 participants. Membership is recommended for persons who are at least six months past the death of a loved one.

For more information or to register, please call Allen at 812-537-8259 or 800-676-5572, ext. 8259, or email her at dallen@dch.org.