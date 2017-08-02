Horseman’s forum is at Indiana Grand

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine’s popular annual Horseman’s Forum will bring horse enthusiasts together on Saturday, Feb. 11, to learn about current horse health issues.

An added feature of the program this year is its location. “This year’s forum is especially exciting, as the event will be held at Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana, and will give attendees a sneak peek of the new Centaur Equine Specialty Hospital, which is a satellite facility of our college,” said Laurent Couëtil, professor of large animal medicine, who leads the team that organizes the forum. Normally the forum is held at the college in West Lafayette.

“Outreach to the equine industry is an important part of our college’s mission, and the Horseman’s Forum is always a popular event among the many horse owners and trainers throughout the state,” Couëtil said. Nearly 240 people attended last year.

This year’s forum, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will combine lectures, open discussion and tours. Attendees will choose between two tracks focusing on race and performance horses or pleasure and trail horses. Topics such as lameness prevention, respiratory infection prevention, equine athlete fun facts, common eye conditions, balanced diets, breathing noises, equine asthma, and basic first aid will be covered by Purdue faculty and staff as well as industry experts.

As part of an extended lunch break, attendees will be able to take special tours of the Centaur Equine Specialty Hospital. They also will be able to tour the racetrack and casino at Indiana Grand, before reconvening for the afternoon sessions.

For more information about the Horseman’s Forum and to register, visit http://vet.purdue.edu/ce/workshops.php - horsema