Mayor says no 2017 Regatta

There will be no Rising Sun Regatta in 2017, Rising Sun Main Mayor Brent Bascom told Rising Sun City Council at its Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting.

“Their price went up,” he said, explaining the Midwest Power Boat Association was charging $50,000 on top of room and board. “It's pretty costly.” And if the weather doesn't cooperate, the event doesn't bring people out, said Bascom.

So Rising Sun Ohio County Tourism is not renewing the contract with the power boat association, and will put the $1,500 the city provided for the regatta toward another event, said Bascom.

“We're trying to get a grant to expand our Christmas activities,” said tourism director Kendal Miller Monday, Jan. 9. The Santa House and offering visits with Santa at the visitors center, Main and Walnut streets, was popular, and plans are to expand that activity in 2017.

Rising Star Casino already has announced plans for its 2017 Christmas Casino, she said.

“We just need to go ahead and add on to that event, bring people out,” she said. Visitors to the casino also came to the Santa House, as did passers-through.

“A car stopped just to see what was going on. … The lady went in and asked for a Lexis,” laughed Miller. That was something the lady and her companion and the visitors center staff will remember forever, added Miller.