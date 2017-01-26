Mount Madness fund-raiser for Lauren Hill Sat.

CINCINNATI - Mount St. Joseph University’s second annual Mount Madness will honor Lauren Hill and raise money for the Forever 22 Scholarship Fund Saturday, Jan. 28, at Harrington Center on campus.

The event features a basketball doubleheader between the Mount’s men’s and women’s teams against Manchester University.

Women’s game begins at 3 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 5 p.m.

Mount Madness party will be in full swing from 4-6 p.m. at the Harrington Center food court.

The first 500 fans to attend will receive a special pair of sunglasses to remind people how Lauren watched basketball games.

Lauren often wore sunglasses to shield her eyes while watching basketball because bright lights caused her pain as a side effect of the Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

“This was a successful event last year,” said Warren Grove, MSJ assistant dean for student engagement and leadership.

“The fans loved the sunglasses, which served as a meaningful remembrance of Lauren. She never let anything stand in her way, especially when it came to cheering on her teammates.”

Mount Madness is also an opportunity for alumni to gather for the doubleheader and reconnect with friends in a festive atmosphere.

Alumni, students and the public will have an opportunity to take part in basketball shootouts on the court.

Proceeds from Split the Pot, basket raffles and special t-shirt sales will benefit the Forever 22 Scholarship Fund.

Free snacks will be available in the food court at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the public are $5 for adults and $2 for seniors or students. Children are free. Mount students, alumni, faculty and staff are admitted free with a Mount ID.

Lauren Hill was diagnosed with DIPG as a senior at Lawrenceburg High School.

Despite her prognosis, she accomplished her dream of playing college basketball and played for the Mount’s women’s basketball team as a freshman in 2014.

