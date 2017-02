The Ohio County Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Schroeder Building at the Ohio County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children 6 to10, and free for children 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

A catered meal will be provided by the Rolling Pin and entertainment by Steve Pratt.