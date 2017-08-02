‘Roundup’ helps church, school, more

The Southeastern Indiana REMC Operation Roundup Program awarded over $45,000 to community projects in the seven counties comprising the REMC's service territory.

The awards were presented at a special awards ceremony Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the REMC Community Building. The recipients were determined by the nine-member Operation Roundup board earlier in January. The board determined 24 grant applications met all the requirements to receive a grant of up to $2,500.

The grant money is made possible through the generosity of the REMC membership by “rounding up” their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar amount. The most any member will contribute is $6 per year, per account.

Ohio County recipients include the Rising Sun Church of Christ, which received $2,500 for travel for a junior/senior high school conference; Rising Sun-Ohio County Schools, which received $2,290 for a safety and child awareness program; and Ripley-Ohio-Dearborn Special Olympics, which received $1,295 to purchase a sandwich/salad prep refrigerator.

Recipients receiving $2,500 each and their projects: South Ripley High School, portable studio lighting for multi media; American Youth Outreach, Versailles, educational tour of Yellowstone-Tetons; CEF of Southeast Indiana, Versailles, purchase copy machine for child evangelism; Jefferson Craig Fire Department, two portable fire pumps; Rescue 69, Milan, stair chair for safe movement of patients.

Also, Sunman-Dearborn Youth Association, Guilford, summer recreation baseball/softball program; Ripley County 4-H, gates for new livestock project; Wayside Inn, a shelter for men and families, North Vernon, temporary emergency shelter for men and families; IEC Relite Community Project, Osgood, purchase 3 AEDs for parks; and Jackson-Del Summer Recreation program, summer recreation baseball/softball program.

Other recipients, amounts received, and projects: Tyson Activity Center, Versailles, $1,773, aid of construction for RCATS, alternative school; St. Nicholas School, Sunman, $2,210, STEM lab project; Dillsboro Community Partnership, $116, publish book of poems; Ripley County Historical Society, $1,140, purchase new computer and screen; Kids Discover Factory, Batesville, $1,817, Kids Discover Mobile Factory.

Also, City of Aurora, $1,000, welcome message board; Delaware Fire Department, $1,769, PPE for firemen around sharp objects; Dupont Lancaster Fire Department, $1,500, educational materials and radios; Switzerland County Emergency Response, $795, three Intraosseous Vascular Access Systems; North Dearborn Pantry, Inc., $1,120, aid of construction for lighting in new building; and Faithful Workers 4-H, Sunman, $754, purchase club T-shirts.

The next opportunity to receive an Operation Roundup grant is scheduled for July. Applications will be accepted in the month of June. To obtain more information about Operation Roundup program or download a grant application and guidelines go to www.seiremc.com.

Judy Copeland, Rising Sun, a member of the board, noted applicants must be nonprofits.

They must be located in REMC's service territory, which includes Dearborn, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Switzerland counties.

“I'm just real proud to be a part of it,” she added.