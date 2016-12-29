Dunkel receives DAISY award

Each quarter, Dearborn County Hospital, Lawrenceburg, honors one of its nurses with a DAISY Award.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award For Extraordinary Nurses by the DAISY Foundation of Glen Ellen, California, recognizes nurses for their outstanding care and dedication to their patients.

Katherine “Katie” Dunkle, R.N., B.S.N., a Registered Nurse at DCH, was selected as the hospital’s DAISY Award third quarter recipient. Dunkle, Hebron, Ky., has worked at DCH since mid-2015. She was nominated for the honor by Lucy Bowell and her family.

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by patients and/or their families, physicians, and/or their fellow hospital staff members. Each recipient receives a certificate proclaiming him or her as an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved serpentine stone sculpture from Zimbabwe entitled, “A Healer’s Touch.” In addition, recipients are featured on the DAISY Foundation’s website at www.daisyfoundation.org.

Four nurses are honored by Dearborn County Hospital each year. The DCH Shared Governance Operations Council is responsible for selecting the recipients based on criteria that include extraordinary clinical skills, empathy, caring, professionalism and a positive attitude.

The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 in 1999 from an autoimmune disease. Prior to his death, Patrick had spent eight weeks in the hospital where he received extraordinary nursing care.

As the Barnes family reflected on the worst weeks of their lives, they realized that they had experienced one positive thing: what nurses do every day. The DAISY Award was created as a way to keep Patrick’s spirit alive and thank nurses for all they do for patients and their families.

Forms to nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award are available in all DCH nursing units and the hospital cafeteria, as well as on the DCH website at www.dch.org. When completed, paper forms may be returned to the DAISY nomination boxes located in each unit and the cafeteria.Website nominations may be emailed per the listed instructions.

For more information on the DAISY Foundation, please visitwww.daisyfoundation.org.