Four receive OCCF Scholarships

Four Rising Sun High School seniors have been named recipients of the Ohio County Community Foundation Scholarship for 2017. The scholarship is administered by the Ohio County Community Foundation.

Claire Poling, Jacqueline Stapleton, Scott Webb and Kyla Willhite will each receive a $4,000 scholarship for being named Ohio County Community Foundation Scholars. The scholarship will be paid at $1,000 a year over four consecutive years of study and may be used at any post-secondary educational institution such as a technical school, a community college or a four-year college or university. The scholarship may be used for books and/or tuition.

The four RSHS seniors were awarded the Ohio County Community Foundation Scholarships for being selected out of a pool of seven applicants, each as one of the five finalists of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship process.

The Ohio County Community Foundation Board of Directors and the Ohio County Community Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee recognizes the achievements of those students chosen to advance to the interview process of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. The Ohio County Community Foundation Scholarship was established in 2000 by the OCCF Foundation Board to provide the financial means to assist these remarkable students in their pursuit of a higher education.

Since 2000, the OCCF has awarded a total of $209,000 to 62 RSHS students for being named recipients of the scholarship.

Claire Poling is the daughter of Tonya and Robert Poling. Jacqueline Stapleton is the daughter of Kevin and Carol Stapleton. Scott Webb is the son of Jason and Alice Webb. Kyla Willhite is the daughter of Greg and Kelly Willhite.

The OCCF , 330 Industrial Drive, Rising Sun, congratulates these four outstanding RSHS students on their achievements. For information concerning the OCCF scholarship programs, please call 812-438-9401 or visit the website at www.occfrisingsun.com.