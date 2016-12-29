More blight in sights

Rising Sun is applying for $75,000 more in Blight Elimination Project funds, with hopes to purchase three vacant houses, said Gary Kinnett, Rising Sun Redevelopment Commission member.

BEP has unused funds left over, including some from Rising Sun's original award of $161,000, he said. So the city is seeking its unused funds plus about $35,000 more.

“It would allow us to make offers on these properties that have been vacant a long time,” he said. “It looks like nobody's going to buy them and they're going to be trouble for us down the road.”

The commission probably will discuss the specific addresses at its 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting, said Kinnett. That meeting will be in the city hall, 200 N. Walnut St.

An Indiana Landmarks representative has looked at the buildings under consideration, and would support rehabilitating, not demolishing them, said Kinnett.

“That's where the old architecture exists. It would be a neat thing,” he said. The city should know by the end of January whether the BEP funds will be awarded.

Come spring, the commission will begin marketing the sites of buildings demolished earlier in the BEP program, he said.