Volunteering can yield scholarship

Are you a Rising Sun High School student looking for something to do during the winter months? The Ohio County Community Foundation would like to remind Rising Sun High School students they can earn money for college while volunteering in their community.

OCCF administers the Future Generations Scholarship Program. This grant program was established within the Ohio County Community Foundation in March 2006 by then-mayor Bill Marksberry, city clerk-Treasurer Rae Baker Gipson and the Rising Sun City Council.

It is the goal of the City of Rising Sun to financially assist RSHS graduates seeking to attend a four-year college who meet the specific scholarship criteria. Students must have attended Rising Sun High School all four years, eight semesters. This is a non-competitive scholarship, for $2,000 per award.

The first step in the Future Generations Scholarship process is for students to choose an organization from the Approved Community Service Organization list and perform volunteer work for that organization.

Students may begin completing volunteer hours once they have finished the eighth grade. Upon completion of their project, they will need to complete a Community Appreciation Service Reporting form and have it signed by the contact person for that particular organization.

It is the sole responsibility of the student to submit the reporting form to the OCCF in order to receive credit for the community service hours performed. Reporting forms must be submitted to OCCF within 30 days of the activity date listed on the form to receive credit. Forms older than 30 days will not be accepted. Students will receive a verification notice during their senior year once they have completed the required number of service hours.

The Approved Community Service Organization List and the Community Appreciation Service Reporting Forms may be picked up at the OCCF office, 330 Industrial Access Drive, Rising Sun. In order for students to be eligible to apply for the Future Generations Scholarship, they must have all the required community service hours completed before the application deadline of their senior year.

For the Class of 2017, the required Community Service Hours are 70. For the Class of 2018 and beyond, the requirement is 80 hours.

The 2017 application will be available Monday, May 8, at www.occfrisingsun.com. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Friday, June 9. Students must apply each year they would like to be considered for the Future Generations Scholarship.

The additional scholarship program requirements may be obtained by calling the Ohio County Community Foundation at 812-438-9401 or by going to www.occfrisingsun.com once the application becomes available. Anyone with questions concerning the Future Generations Scholarship may contact Christy Elbright at 812-438-9401 or by e-mail at celbright@occfrisingsun.com.