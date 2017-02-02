Volunteers help with college financial aid forms

Lawrenceburg College Goal Sunday is slated for 2 p.m. Feb. 12, at Ivy Tech Community College, 50 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg.

Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid correctly can be complicated and time-consuming but financial aid professionals will volunteer to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during CGA.

Applications for Federal Student Aid form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships and student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

The FAFSA must be filed by Friday, March 10, to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. In less than one afternoon, students and their families can get free help and file the form online.

“Students who don’t complete their financial aid paperwork properly and on time are often very disappointed when they find out how much financial aid they lost,” said CGA co-chairman Bill Wozniak.

In its 28th year, CGA has helped more than 90,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time. CGA is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association.

“We hope all Hoosiers who have not filed already, take advantage of College Goal Sunday events across Indiana, file the FAFSA, and get one step closer to fulfilling their educational goals,” said Wozniak.

What to bring

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parents should bring completed 2015 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2015 income and benefits information. Students who worked last year should bring their income information as well.

Students 24 or older may attend alone and bring their own completed 2015 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2015 income and benefits information. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at fsaid.ed.gov before coming to the event.

Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. All sites offer FAFSA online capabilities and many have Spanish interpreters. A complete list of sites is available at CollegeGoalSunday.org.

Students who attend CGA and submit a completed evaluation form will be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The 10 winners will be notified in April, and prizes will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

21st Century Scholars benefit

21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid.

Upon high school graduation, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for eight semesters at eligible Indiana colleges.

To fulfill their pledge, scholars must submit a completed FAFSA form on time.

College Goal Sunday originated right here in Indiana, and is now a national model. Following Indiana’s example, College Goal Sunday events organized by more than 34 states have opened doors to higher education for hundreds of thousands of students all over the country.

For more information, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.