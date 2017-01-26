Safe Passage helps victims of stalking

January is National Stalking Awareness Month, a time to focus on a crime that affected 7.5 million victims in one year.

Stalking is a crime in Indiana and across the country, yet many victims and criminal justice professionals underestimate its seriousness and impact. According to the National Stalking Resource Center, in one of five cases, stalkers use weapons to harm or threaten victims.

Also, stalking is one of the significant risk factors for femicide (homicide of women) in abusive relationships. Victims suffer anxiety, social dysfunction, and severe depression at much higher rates than the general population.

However, stalking is difficult to recognize, investigate and prosecute. Unlike other crimes, stalking is not a single, easily identifiable crime but a series of acts, a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause that person fear.

Allen Beneker, victim advocate with the Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office, said stalking does occur particularly in domestic violence cases.

However, often defendants commit other crimes before they rise to stalking. Law enforcement is committed to prosecuting these crimes, which reduces the number of crimes that elevate to stalking charges.

Stalking may take many forms, such as assaults, threats, vandalism, burglary, or animal abuse, as well as unwanted cards, calls, gifts, or visits. One in four victims reports that the stalker uses technology, such as computers, global positioning system devices, or hidden cameras, to track the victim’s daily activities.

Most of the clients who come to Safe Passage, the domestic violence shelter that serves Jefferson, Ripley, Franklin, Dearborn, Switzerland and Ohio counties in Southeast Indiana, report some level of stalking.

“We had a client who entered the shelter recently and as she is filling out paperwork, her phone just lit up with texts and calls (from the abuser.) It was constant, and that was just within 15 minutes. I can’t imagine over a day’s time!” said Kim Bohman, residential director at Safe Passage. Clients are advised to document or save this activity, which could help in filing a protective order.

Stalkers fit no standard psychological profile, and many stalkers follow their victims from one jurisdiction to another, making it difficult for authorities to investigate and prosecute their crimes.

Communities that understand stalking, however, can support victims and combat the crime.

“If more people learn to recognize stalking we have a better chance to protect victims and prevent tragedies,” said Jane Yorn, executive director of Safe Passage.

One of those tragedies was this past October in Madison. Stalking charges had been filed in an ongoing domestic abuse case, but before the court summons was executed, the ex-husband stabbed his wife to death and killed himself.

Getting help

Victims of stalking or a sex offense can apply for an order for protection even if the person who committed the stalking is not a family or household member. The act of repeatedly contacting or harassing a person through the Internet or other technology is still considered a crime under the state’s stalking or harassment laws. Even if the victim was originally okay with the initial contact, if his/her behavior begins to scare the victim, it may be considered stalking/cyberstalking.

For those who believe they are being stalked, contact local law enforcement for help. Safe Passage is another avenue for victim assistance.

“Safe Passage provides many levels of service to victims of abuse, such as legal and court advocacy and support groups, at no charge, all with the intent to empower the victim,” Yorn said. The service organization also provides prevention and education programs to prevent domestic violence before it starts. Beyond the Batesville shelter and outreach office, satellites are located in Brookville, Madison, Lawrenceburg and Vevay.

For more information, please go to www.safepassageinc.org or the toll-free helpline at 877-733-1990. For more information on stalking, go online to http://stalkingawarenessmonth.org and http://www.ovw.usdoj.gov

Safe Passage's mission is to provide intervention services to victims of domestic violence that facilitate healing, independence and empowerment and to provide prevention and education programs that promote a safe, nurturing environment for the six counties the nonprofit serves.