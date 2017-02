ORVC ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2016-17 2-16-17

All-Ohio River Valley Conference 2016-17 girls basketball team, as voted by the head coaches of conference schools (listed alphabetically):



KAYLA BOWLING,

JAC-CEN-DEL

LUCY CARRIGAN,

RISING SUN

MARIAH DAY,

JAC-CEN-DEL

MEGG HENSLER,

SHAWE MEMORIAL

CLAIRE HIGGINS,

SHAWE MEMORIAL

ROSIE NEWHART, JAC-CEN-DEL

MORGAN PEETZ,

SOUTH RIPLEY

ABBY RALSTON,

SOUTHWESTERN

JULIA REA,

SOUTH RIPLEY

MADDY ROELL,

MILAN

ELEXAH ROEPKE,

SOUTH RIPLEY

WHITLEY SCHIRMER,

SWITZERLAND CO.

LILLY SIMON,

JAC-CEN-DEL

KILEY SPARKS,

SOUTH RIPLEY

TORIA TUCKER,

SOUTH RIPLEY

2016-17 ORVC Varsity Champions

South Ripley Lady Raiders

2016-17 ORVC Reserve Champions

South Ripley Lady Raiders

2016-17 ORVC Mental Attitude Award

Rosie Newhart - Jac-Cen-Del

2016-17 ORVC Coach of the Year

Brian Samples - South Ripley