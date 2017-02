ORVC BASKETBALL SCORES 2-9-17

H.S. girls basketball

IHSAA SECTIONALS

CLASS A - Sectional 60

At Jac-Cen-Del (Osgood)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

Hauser 46, South Decatur 28

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Southwestern (Shelby) 54, RISING SUN 44

Jac-Cen-Del 68, Waldron 44

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Oldenburg Academy 57, Hauser 32

Jac-Cen-Del 55, Southwestern (Shelby) 30

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Jac-Cen-Del 68, Oldenburg Academy 30, championship

CLASS 2A - Sectional 45

At Austin

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

South Ripley 64, Switzerland Co. 25

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Austin 54, North Decatur 48

South Ripley 60, Southwestern (Hanover) 28

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

South Ripley 50, Austin 33, championship

IHSAA REGIONALS

Saturday, February 11

CLASS A

At Southwestern (Shelby)

Bloomfield (11-13) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (22-4), 10 a.m.

Indpls. Tindley (19-6) vs. Indpls. Lutheran (13-11), 12 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Paoli

South Ripley (22-4) vs. Forest Park (17-11), 10 a.m.

Eastern (Pekin) (19-7) vs. South Knox (14-13), 12 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

H.S. boys basketball



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

RISING SUN 54, Milan 50 *

Christian Academy 68, Madison Shawe 23

South Decatur 64, Jac-Cen-Del 49

South Ripley 57, Southwestern (Hanover) 47 *

Switzerland Co. 66, Scottsburg 58

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

RISING SUN 46, Southwestern (Shelby) 40

Greensburg 69, Jac-Cen-Del 39

South Central (Elizabeth) 60, Madison Shawe 31

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Hauser at Madison Shawe

Lawrenceburg at Switzerland Co.

North Decatur at Milan

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Milan at Jac-Cen-Del *

Seymour at South Ripley

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Southwestern (Hanover) at RISING SUN (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m. *

Jac-Cen-Del at Hauser

Madison Shawe at Switzerland Co. *

South Ripley at South Dearborn

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

RISING SUN at Lawrenceburg (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m.

Franklin Co. at Switzerland Co.

Milan at South Dearborn

Southwestern (Hanover) at Medora

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Jac-Cen-Del at RISING SUN (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m. *

* - Ohio River Valley Conf. games