ORVC BASKETBALL SCORES, SCHEDULES 1-19-17

H.S. boys basketball



FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Milan 58, RISING SUN 56

Switzerland Co. 55, Southwestern (Hanover) 42 *

Trinity Lutheran 66, Shawe 42

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

RISING SUN 44, Shawe 35 *

Hauser 58, Milan 55

Southwestern (Hanover) 58, Crothersville 33

Switzerland Co. 50, South Ripley 30 *

Waldron 29, Jac-Cen-Del 28

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

RISING SUN at Switzerland County (Vevay) (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m. *

Jac-Cen-Del at Shawe *

South Ripley at Milan *

Southwestern (Hanover) at Christian Academy of Ind.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

RISING SUN at Edinburgh (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m.

Austin at Southwestern (Hanover)

Franklin County at Milan

Jac-Cen-Del at Lawrenceburg

* - Ohio River Valley Conf. games



H.S. girls basketball



TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Milan 49, RISING SUN 38 *

Christian Academy of Ind. 46, Southwestern (Hanover) 30

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Lawrenceburg 45

Madison Shawe 54, Henryville 48

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

South Ripley 80, RISING SUN 33 *

Madison Shawe 36, Milan 32 *

Southwestern (Hanover) 41, Switzerland Co. 27 *

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Jac-Cen-Del 58, Southwestern (Shelby) 35

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

New Washington 55, Switzerland Co. 40

South Central (Elizabeth) 55, Madison Shawe 32

South Ripley 68, Oldenburg Academy 28

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

Jac-Cen-Del at RISING SUN (Varsity & Reserve), 6 p.m. *

Madison Shawe at Rock Creek Academy

South Ripley at Southwestern (Hanover) *

Switzerland County at Oldenburg Academy

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

Milan at Triton Central

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

RISING SUN at Madison Shawe (Varsity & Reserve), 12 p.m. *

Milan at South Ripley *

Switzerland County at South Decatur

* - Ohio River Valley Conf. games