ORVC BASKETBALL SCORES & SCHEDULES 1-5-17

H.S. boys basketball



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Graber Post Buildings/North Daviess Classic at Elnora

North Daviess 56, RISING SUN 43

Johnson Mem. Hospital/Sports Plus Holiday Classic at Edinburgh

Jac-Cen-Del 65, Medora 39

Hagerstown 49, Jac-Cen-Del 36



WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Johnson Mem. Hospital/Sports Plus Holiday Classic at Edinburgh

Edinburgh 65, Jac-Cen-Del 60 (OT), 3rd place



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Seymour 59, Switzerland County 48

Graber Post Buildings/North Daviess Classic at Elnora

Princeton 69, RISING SUN 39



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Jennings County 68, South Ripley 54

Graber Post Buildings/North Daviess Classic at Elnora

South Knox 41, RISING SUN 24, 5th place



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

Ripley County Tourney at South Ripley (Versailles)

Jac-Cen-Del vs. South Ripley

Batesville vs. Milan



THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

River Town Classic at South Dearborn (Aurora)

Switzerland County vs. South Dearborn, 6 p.m.

RISING SUN vs. Lawrenceburg, 7:30 p.m.



FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Oldenburg Academy at Madison Shawe

Trimble County (Ky.) at Southwestern (Hanover)



SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Madison Shawe vs. Providence (Hoosier Gym, Knightstown)

Southwestern (Hanover) at Crothersville

River Town Classic at South Dearborn (Aurora)

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley County Tourney at South Ripley (Versailles)

Consolation & Championship



H.S. girls basketball



TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Madison Shawe 52, Lanesville 46



THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Lawrenceburg 52, Madison Shawe 46

Speedway Holiday Tourney

Indpls. University 52, RISING SUN 44

North Putnam 33, RISING SUN 26, consolation

East Central Invitational at St. Leon

Jac-Cen-Del 52, Rushville 41

Rumble On The River at Southwestern (Hanover)

Fishers 54, South Ripley 34

Austin 62, Switzerland County 49

Connersville 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47



FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

East Central Invitational at St. Leon

Southport 44, Jac-Cen-Del 41

Jac-Cen-Del 49, East Central 40, 3rd place

Rumble On The River at Southwestern (Hanover)

Fishers 54, Southwestern (Hanover) 22

Switzerland County 61, Borden 42, 7th place

Connersville 34, Southwestern (Hanover) 31, 5th place

South Ripley 60, Scottsburg 35, 3rd place



TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

Madison Shawe at South Decatur

Ripley County Tourney at South Ripley (Versailles)

Jac-Cen-Del vs. South Ripley

Batesville vs. Milan

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4

River Town Classic at South Dearborn (Aurora)

Switzerland County vs. South Dearborn, 6 p.m.

RISING SUN vs. Lawrenceburg, 7:30 p.m.



THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

Austin at Southwestern (Hanover)

Madison Shawe at Rock Creek Academy



FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Oldenburg Academy at Madison Shawe

River Town Classic at South Dearborn (Aurora)

Consolation, 6 p.m.

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley County Tourney at South Ripley (Versailles)

Consolation & Championship



SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Southwestern (Hanover) at Trinity Lutheran