ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 1-26-17

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE



Weekly Report

Summary

January 9-14



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 16-3

South Ripley 2-0 14-4

Shawe Memorial 3-2 11-9

Milan 3-2 8-8

Southwestern 1-2 5-15

Rising Sun 0-2 2-15

Switzerland Co. 0-3 6-12



Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 4-11

South Ripley 1-0 4-11

Milan 1-1 5-5

Switzerland Co. 1-1 5-6

Shawe Memorial 1-3 1-10

Rising Sun 0-0 0-2

Southwestern n/a n/a



Top Performers:

Morgan Carroll (JCD) 20 pts, 24 rebs, 6 defl, 2 stl, ast in 2 games

Rosie Newhart (JCD) 20 pts, 18 rebs in 2 games

Mariah Day (JCD) 25 pts, 5 rebs, 4 blk, 3 ast, 3 stl in 2 games

Lucy Carrigan (RS) 48 pts, 11 rebs, 5 stl, 20-23 FT in 2 games

Megg Hensler (SM) 28 pts, 16 rebs, 4 ast, 4 stl in 3 games

Claire Higgins (SM) 54 pts, 9 3’s, 6 rebs, 5 ast, 5 stl in 3 games

Kate Grote (SM) 20 pts, 15 ast, 7 stl in 3 games

Julia Rea (SR) 27 pts, 7 rebs, 6 ast, 3 stl in 2 games

Morgan Peetz (SR) 29 pts, 7 ast, 6 rebs in 2 games

Abby Ralston (SW) 19 pts, 4 rebs, 3 ast, 3 stl vs. Switzerland Co.

Kaitlyn West (SW) 16 pts, 2 rebs, 2 ast, 2 stl vs. Switzerland Co.

Aleiah Thomas (SC) 9 pts, 9 rebs, ast in 2 games

Whitley Schirmer (SC) 11 pts, 6 rebs, 3 ast in 2 games



ORVC Girls Basketball

Players of the Week:

Claire Higgins -

Shawe Memorial

Lucy Carrigan -

Rising Sun



ORVC GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Through January 14



SCORING

Carrigan (RS) 25.1

Schirmer (SC) 14.7

Higgins (SM) 14.2

Simon (JCD) 14.1

Hensler (SM) 12.2

Roepke (SR) 11.6

Roell (M) 11.3

Bowling (JCD) 10.7

Day (JCD) 10.5

Rea (SR) 10.1



REBOUNDING

Carrigan (RS) 8.6

Carroll (JCD) 8.2

Hesse (SM) 8.2

Roell (M) 8.0

Newhart (JCD) 7.5

Hensler (SM) 7.0

Sparks (SR) 6.9

Roepke (SR) 6.6

Hankins (SC) 6.6

Thomas (SC) 6.5



ASSISTS

Grote (SM) 65

Bowling (JCD) 59

Simon (JCD) 57

Burton (M) 50

Higgins (SM) 49

Wert (M) 48

Tucker (SR) 45

Schirmer (SC) 43

Peetz (SR) 42

Rea (SR) 41



FIELD GOAL %

(min. 70 att.)

Newhart (JCD) .530

Carroll (JCD) .510

Hesse (SM) .460

Tankersley (SC) .450

Roepke (SR) .430

Rea (SR) .430

Tucker (SR) .430

Roell (M) .427

Bowling (JCD) .420

Simon (JCD) .400



FREE THROW %

(min. 35 att)

Simon (JCD) .780

Carroll (JCD) .780

Tucker (SR) .750

Bowling (JCD) .740

Day (JCD) .730

Rea (SR) .730

Roepke (SR) .710

Carrigan (RS) .700

Hensler (SM) .698

Amberger (M) .690



3 POINTERS

Hensler (SM) 37

Simon (JCD) 36

Higgins (SM) 35

Carrigan (RS) 26

Bowling (JCD) 23

Yorn (M) 23

Schirmer (SC) 19

Day (JCD) 18

Borgman (JCD) 13

Hamm (SR) 13





BOYS BASKETBALL



Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Switzerland Co. 2-0 8-4

Rising Sun 1-0 1-12

Southwestern 2-1 7-5

South Ripley 1-1 6-7

Milan 0-0 5-6

Jac-Cen-Del 0-1 1-11

Shawe Memorial 0-3 1-13



Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

Southwestern 3-0 8-4

Rising Sun 1-0 3-6

South Ripley 1-1 5-8

Switzerland Co. 1-1 7-5

Milan 0-0 4-4

Jac-Cen-Del 0-1 2-5

Shawe Memorial 0-3 1-10



Top Performers:

Austin King (M) 22 pts, 3 rebs, 2 stl, 3/6 3’s, 5/9 FG in 2 games (GW lay-up vs. RS)

Blane Beck (M) 22 pts, 13 rebs in 2 games

Jordan Burton (M) 19 pts, 2 stl vs. Hauser

Brent Turner (RS) 21 pts, 28 rebs, 3 ast in 2 games

Noah Pflum (RS) 19 pts, 2 ast vs. Milan

Schuyler Edwards (SM) 24 pts, 15 rebs in 2 games

Ethan Stuart (SM) 14 pts, 6 rebs vs. Trinity Lutheran

Cory Walker (SR) 19 pts, 4 rebs vs. Switzerland Co.

Tryston Wheatley (SW) 25 pts, 14 rebs in 2 games

Tyler Kramer (SW) 16 pts, 8 rebs, 6 ast vs. Crothersville

Hunter Hayes (SC) 37 pts, 21 rebs, 5 stl in 2 games

Justin Green (SC) 13 pts, 15 rebs vs. South Ripley

Kollin Hayes (SC) 14 pts, 9 rebs, 4 ast in 2 games



ORVC Boys Basketball

Player of the Week:

Hunter Hayes -

Switzerland Co.



ORVC BOYS BASKETBALL

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Through January 14



Through January 14



SCORING

K.Hayes (SC) 15.0

Walker (SR) 13.6

Cole (SR) 13.1

Kramer (SW) 13.1

Wheatley (SW) 12.8

Hubbard (JCD) 12.7

Halcomb (SR) 11.5

Turner (RS) 10.3

Z.Minnich (M) 10.0

H.Hayes (SC) 10.0



REBOUNDING

Hubbard (JCD) 12.3

Turner (RS) 8.1

H.Hayes (SC) 7.8

Wheatley (SW) 7.3

Green (SC) 6.6

Stuart (SM) 6.1

Bell (SW) 6.0

Blane Beck (M) 5.4

McQueen (SR) 5.1

Edwards (SM) 4.9



ASSISTS

Balboa (SW) 42

Kramer (SW) 42

Ja.Burton (M) 38

Jones (SW) 38

Wheatley (SW) 34

K.Hayes (SC) 34

Tunny (JCD) 29

Walker (SR) 27

Gallegos (RS) 26

D.Turner (SR) 26



FIELD GOAL %

(min. 50 att.)

Green (SC) .611

Z.Minnich (M) .580

H.Hayes (SC) .556

Dunfee (SW) .541

McQueen (SR) .520

Hubbard (JCD) .500

Kramer (SW) .484

Pflum (RS) .470

Edwards (SM) .470

Blane Beck (M) .460

Turner (RS) .460

Cole (SR) .460

Halcomb (SR) .460



FREE THROW %

(min. 25 att.)

K.Hayes (SC) .837

Koons (RS) .820

Z.Minnich (M) .790

L.Welch (SR) .750

Jo.Burton (M) .740

Wheatley (SW) .717

Ohlmansiek (JCD) .700

Stuart (SM) .690

Cole (SR) .670

Turner (RS) .660





3 POINTERS

K.Hayes (SC) 30

Halcomb (SR) 28

Walker (SR) 23

Pflum (RS) 21

Kramer (SW) 20

Stuart (SM) 19

Fuller (SC) 15

Balboa (SW) 12

Cline (JCD) 11

Blane Beck (M) 11

J.Minnich (M) 11







OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE



Weekly Report

Summary

January 2-7, 2017





GIRLS BASKETBALL



Top Performers:

Lilly Simon (JCD) 43 pts, 12 rebs, 7 ast, 3 stl in 2 games (RCT MVP)

Kayla Bowling (JCD) 23 pts, 6 rebs, 3 stl, 2 ast in 2 games (RCT All-Tourney)

Mariah Day (JCD) 12 pts, 3 rebs, 2 ast vs. South Riplley (RCT All-Tourney)

Lucy Carrigan (RS) 49 pts, 18 rebs, 8 stl in 2 games (RTC MVP)

Megg Hensler (SM) 34 pts, 16 rebs, 6 3’s, 5 stl in 2 games

Kate Grote (SM) 23 pts, 7 ast, 5 rebs, 4 stl in 2 games

Megan Hesse (SM) 19 pts, 21 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl in 2 games

Elexah Roepke (SR) 15 pts, 10 rebs, 4 stl vs. Milan

Julia Rea (SR) 24 pts, 15 stl, 2 ast in 2 games

Kiley Sparks (SR) 10 pts, 8 rebs vs. Milan

Abby Ralston (SW) 16 pts, 3 ast, 2 rebs, 2 stl vs. Trinity Lutheran

Whitley Schirmer (SC) 38 pts, 8 stl, 7 rebs, 6 ast, 6 defl in 2 games

Taylar Jordan (SC) 12 pts, 3 rebs, 3 stl, 2 ast, defl vs. Lawrenceburg

Aleiah Thomas (SC) 2 pts, 8 rebs, 3 ast, 2 stl vs. Lawrenceburg



ORVC Girls Basketball

Players of the Week:

Lilly Simon -

Jac-Cen-Del

Lucy Carrigan -

Rising Sun







BOYS BASKETBALL



Top Performers:

Jed Minnich (M) 28 pts, 12/14 FG, 5 ast, 5 stl in 2 games

Blane Beck (M) 24 pts, 8 rebs, 5 ast, 4 stl in 2 games

Nate Davis (M) 16 pts, 6/8 FG, 6 rebs in 2 games

Brent Turner (RS) 24 pts, 21 rebs in 2 games (RTC All-Tourney)

Nick Koons (RS) 25 pts, 11 rebs in 2 games

Schuyler Edwards (SM) 14 pts, 9 rebs in 2 games

Dillan McQueen (SR) 31 pts, 20 rebs in 2 games

Tyler Cole (SR) 34 pts in 2 games

Trystan Wheatley (SW) 26 pts, 10 rebs, 6 stl, 4 ast vs. Trimble Co.

Chase Dunfee (SW) 23 pts, 5 rebs, 2 ast, stl vs. Trimble Co.

Tyler Kramer (SW) 13 pts, 5 rebs, 5 ast, 3 stl, 2 3’s vs. Trimble Co.

Kollin Hayes (SC) 29 pts, 10 rebs, 6 ast in 2 games (RTC All-Tourney)

Justin Green (SC) 22 pts, 13 rebs, 8 blk in 2 games (RTC All-Tourney)

Hunter Hayes (SC) 22 pts, 14 rebs in 2 games



ORVC Boys Basketball

Player of the Week:

Trystan Wheatley -

Southwestern