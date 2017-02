ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 2-16-17

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

January 30-February 4



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Season Final

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

South Ripley 6-0 22-4

Jac-Cen-Del 5-1 22-4

Shawe Memorial 4-2 14-12

Milan 3-3 10-12

Southwestern 2-4 6-19

Rising Sun 1-5 4-19

Switzerland Co. 0-6 7-17

Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

South Ripley 4-0 6-12

Jac-Cen-Del 3-1 5-13

Milan 1-3 5-5

Switzerland Co. 1-3 5-8

Shawe Memorial 1-3 1-10

Rising Sun NA NA

Southwestern NA NA

Top Performers:

Lilly Simon (JCD) 29 pts, 14 rebs, 7 ast in 2 games

Rosie Newhart (JCD) 26 pts, 24 rebs in 2 games

Kayla Bowling (JCD) 21 pts, 12 rebs, 9 ast in 2 games

Lucy Carrigan (RS) 52 pts, 19 rebs, 17 stl, 7 ast, 20-23 FT in 2 games

Megg Hensler (SM) 24 pts, 4 rebs, 4 3’s, 2 stl vs. Austin

Megan Hesse (SM) 13 pts, 6 rebs, stl vs. Austin

Elexah Roepke (SR) 27 pts, 18 rebs, 2 ast, 2 stl in 2 games

Julia Rea (SR) 27 pts, 6 stl, 3 rebs, 2 ast in 2 games

Kaitlyn West (SW) 13 pts vs. Jac-Cen-Del

Aleiah Thomas (SC) 12 pts, 3 rebs vs. South Ripley



ORVC Girls Basketball

Players of the Week:

Lucy Carrigan - Rising Sun

Claire Higgins - Shawe Mem.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Switzerland Co. 3-1 10-6

South Ripley 3-1 8-9

Rising Sun 2-1 3-15

Jac-Cen-Del 1-1 2-16

Southwestern 2-2 7-9

Milan 1-2 6-9

Shawe Memorial 0-4 1-16

Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

Southwestern 4-0 11-5

Switzerland Co. 3-1 9-7

Milan 2-1 6-6

Jac-Cen-Del 1-1 3-10

Rising Sun 1-2 5-9

South Ripley 1-3 5-12

Shawe Memorial 0-4 1-12

Top Performers:

Justin Green (SC) 25 pts, 8 rebs, 2 stl vs. Scottsburg

Hunter Hayes (SC) 16 pts, 8 rebs, 5 ast vs. Scottsburg

Kollin Hayes (SC) 11 pts, 3 ast vs. Scottsburg

Brent Turner (RS) 27 pts, 14 rebs, 3 blk, 2 ast in 2 games

Noah Pflum (RS) 33 pts, 4 rebs, 3 stl, 2 ast in 2 games

Cory Walker (SR) 24 pts, 7 rebs, 5 ast, 4 stl vs. SW

Avery Halcomb (SR) 12 pts, 4 rebs, 4 ast vs. Southwestern

Derek Turner (SR) 12 pts vs. SW

Justin Ohlmansiek (JCD) 28 pts, 6 ast, 4 stl in 2 games

Jacob Burton (M) 11 pts, 5-6 FG, 6 rebs vs. Rising Sun

Blane Beck (M) 11 pts, 7 rebs vs. Rising Sun

Zac Minnich (M) 10 pts, 5 rebs vs. Rising Sun

ORVC Boys Basketball

Player of the Week:

Justin Green - Switzerland Co.



ORVC BOYS BASKETBALL

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Through February 4

SCORING

Walker (SR) 15.4

K.Hayes (SC) 14.4

Wheatley (SW) 12.9

Cole (SR) 12.0

Kramer (SW) 12.0

Hubbard (JCD) 11.4

Turner (RS) 11.1

Pflum (RS) 10.6

Z.Minnich (M) 10.5

H.Hayes (SC) 10.4

REBOUNDING

Hubbard (JCD) 10.9

H.Hayes (SC) 8.1

Turner (RS) 7.6

Wheatley (SW) 7.0

Bell (SW) 6.5

Green (SC) 6.3

Stuart (SM) 6.0

Blane Beck (M) 5.8

Baber (JCD) 5.2

McQueen (SR) 4.7

ASSISTS

Kramer (SW) 54

Balboa (SW) 52

Tunny (JCD) 49

Gallegos (RS) 46

Wheatley (SW) 45

Ja.Burton (M) 42

K.Hayes (SC) 42

Jones (SW) 41

FIELD GOAL %

(min. 80 att.)

Green (SC) .574

H.Hayes (SC) .561

Z.Minnich (M) .550

Hubbard (JCD) .520

Dunfee (SW) .506

Turner (RS) .500

Pflum (RS) .470

Wheatley (SW) .462

Blane Beck (M) .450

FREE THROW %

(min. 30 att.)

Koons (RS) .810

Z.Minnich (M) .780

K.Hayes (SC) .767

Jo.Burton (M) .730

Kramer (SW) .700

Turner (RS) .690

Walker (SR) .680

Cole (SR) .670

J.Minnich (M) .660

3 POINTERS

Walker (SR) 37

K.Hayes (SC) 35

Halcomb (SR) 32

Pflum (RS) 31

Kramer (SW) 25