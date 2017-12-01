RS/OC Schools summer sports registering now

Rising Sun Ohio County Schools registration for 2017 Summer Sports programs is currently under way.

Summer Sports offerings will include:

• Rookie (T-Ball) League - Open to both boys and girls 5 or 6 years of age as well as any child currently enrolled in Kindergarten.

• Girls Fastpitch Softball - Teams competing in the 8U/10U/12U/15U levels.

• Boys Baseball - 8U/10U/12U and Babe Ruth (13 to 15) levels.

Age for girls leagues are determined as the player’s age on January 1, 2017.

Boy’s league age levels are determined as their age as of May 1, 2017.

Fee for participation is $40. Forms need to be returned to the school or superintendent’s office by March 3.

Please do not send money with your registration form. Fees will be collected at a meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in the OCEMS gymnasium.

Forms are available at the school or by visiting the schools website at: http://www.risingsunschools.com/corp-office/forms.

For more information or questions contact Tim Phelps at risingsunsummersports@yahoo.com.

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rssummersports.