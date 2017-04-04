Arsonists' sentencing set for April 21

Ohio County Circuit Court Judge James Humphrey set sentencing for 1;15 p.m. Friday, April 21, for confessed Valley Supply arsonists Curtis Matthew Taulbee and Devon Ray Radcliff, both 20, following pre-sentencing hearings Tuesday afternoon, April 4.

Testimony regarding the two was given in separate hearings, with then-state fire marshal investigator Christopher Broderick and victim Judy Copeland, co-owner of Valley Supply, testifying in both. Copeland read statements to each man regarding what their actions meant to her, her husband and store co-owner Gary Copeland, and others, including store employees, community members, and Radcliff's and Taulbee's families.

Each man submitted an apology to the Copelands.

The two men in mid-February pleaded guilty to Burglary, a Level 3 Felony, and Arson, a Level 4 Felony, in the break-in and arson of Valley Supply Hardware, Rising Sun, overnight May 22 and May 23.

The two men also pleaded guilty to Burglary, a Level 5 Felony, in the Sept. 23 and 24, 2015, break-in to the concession stand at Rising Sun High School.

For details of the pre-sentencing hearings, check out the online or print version of the Thursday, April 13, Rising Sun Recorder and Ohio County News.