Bennington teen killed in Ripley County crash

Delbert Miller, 16, Bennington, died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after midnight Thursday, Dec. 21, according to a Indiana State Police.

ISP responded to the crash on Ind. 129 in Ripley County just south of Cross Plains and are continuing to investigate the wreck.

The initial investigation by ISP Trooper Korry Clark indicated that a 2001 Ford Ranger, being driven by Miller, was traveling southbound on Ind.129 south of Cross Plains, said ISP. For an unknown reason, Miller’s vehicle left the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and struck a tree.

As a result of the collision, Delbert Miller sustained fatal injuries, said ISP. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office. A passenger in the vehicle, Delbert Miller's father, Joseph Miller, 38, Bennington, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.

Trp. Clark was assisted by other troopers with the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, Switzerland County Sheriff’s Department, Versailles Police Department, Ripley County EMS, Friendship Fire Department, Ripley County Coroner’s Office, and Stat Flight Medical Helicopter.

Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home was handling arrangements.