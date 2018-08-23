Boil your water!

A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for portions of Rising Sun until further notice due to a water main under repair. Residents of South Walnut Street (Ind. 56) from Plum Street to Arnold's Creek, South Mulberry Street from Maiden Lane to Rio Vista Lane. all of Rio Vista Lane, and all of Glenn Meadows Drive including the Glenn Meadows Apartments are affect. Anyone with questions may call Rising Sun Municipal Utilities at 812-438-3616.