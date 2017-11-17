BZA reschedules meeting

Consideration of a variance for a pole barn by the Rising Sun Board of Zoning Appeals didn't happen Tuesday, Nov. 14, due to lack of a quorum, said Rising Sun Project Manager Mike Northcutt.

Only two of the five members of the board attended, and three are required for a quorum.

The hearing for the variance of development standards of use, requested by Lyssa Morris, 715 Fourth St., Rising Sun, instead has been set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, in the city building, 200 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun.