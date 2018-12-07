Cincy riverfront featured Friday evening

The 1848 daguerreotype panorama of the Cincinnati riverfront by Charles Fontayne and William S. Porter is the oldest surviving comprehensive photograph of an American city and is regarded as one of the finest examples of daguerreian photography. After extensive conservation, the panorama went on permanent display in the Joseph S. Stern, Jr. Cincinnati Room of the Main Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County in 2010. Scans of the daguerreotype plates are the basis for a zoomable and browsable digital display.

Librarian James Mainger of the Cincinnati Public Library will tell the story of this remarkable photograph and the role of the Library in bringing this image from the nineteenth century into the twenty-first century. Head to the Ohio County Historical Museum Friday (July 13th) from 6 to 7:30pm to see and hear this presentation. Call 812 438 4915 for details - cost is 3.00 for members and 5.00 fir non members.