Come to Holly Days reception Nov. 3

The public is invited to the opening reception for the Holly Days Marketplacefrom 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Pendleton Art Center in Rising Sun.

The event is free and open to the public.Light refreshments will be served and entertainment will be provided by Jamonn Zeiler.

Arts and crafts, soaps, musical instruments, and more will be available for sale each Saturday and Sunday throughout November.