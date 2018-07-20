Critters, 'cash', for kids at Dillsboro Farmers Market

It's KIDS DAY at the Dillsboro Farmers Market this Saturday, July 21.

There will be rabbits, chicks and other animals for petting, and kittens for adoption. Plus, the market sponsors will give kids free money to spend just at the market!

Each child who registers will receive $1 in play money, good to purchase something from the market vendors, perhaps a donut or a peach, or a live plant.

“I want the kids to experience the market, not just have fun,” said Dillsboro Economic Development Director Susan Greco.

The market, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., is located at Heritage Point in Dillsboro.



