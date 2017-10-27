Don Clare of Rabbit Hash dies

Don Clare, whose tireless efforts to improve and promote Rabbit Hash, Ky., across the Ohio River from Rising Sun, died Monday, Oct. 23.

Clare was one of those behind the restoration of the Rabbit Hash General Store. An 1831 structure owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society, the building is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was severely damaged by fire in February 2016.

Clare was an emergency room nurse in addition to being a historian, musician, husband and father. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington, with a funeral service there at 4 p.m.

But his family also is inviting those who knew and cared about him to a celebration of his life. The event, a potluck lunch, will be noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at The Barn in Rabbit Hash. 10145 Lower River Road, Burlington.

Folks are asked to bring a dish to share. Drinks will be provided.