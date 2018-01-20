Double homicide outside Aurora under investigation

UPDATE

Dearborn County Sheriff's deputies responding to a missing person call Friday evening, Jan. 19, found a man and a woman dead inside 5033 Douglas Drive, Aurora, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information officer.

That's a side street off Millstone Drive off Dutch Hollow Road. That's roughly east of the Aurora Fire Department firehouse off U.S. 50.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene to lead the investigation. Evidence at the scene indicated that both individuals were victims of homicides.

Autopsies on the victims is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Hamilton County, Ohio., said Wheeles The names of the victims will be released after their identities can be confirmed and their families have been notified.

The investigation by Indiana State Police and Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department Detectives is ongoing at this time. No more information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the Indiana State Police, Versailles Post at 812-689-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.