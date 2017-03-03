Downey Ridge closed

Downey Ridge Road has been closed on an emergency basis due to slippage, said Ohio County Highway Superintendent Ron York. It probably will not reopen for a couple of weeks.

The road already was closed in late February for a drilling company to take core samples, which has been done, but the slippage worsened after heavy rains Wednesday, March 1, and overnight into Thursday, March 2.

Once the core sample results are in, the county highway department “will get right on it,” but it still will take about two weeks to fix it, said York. The biggest concern is the road's use by the school bus, he added.

The road is closed between Ashcraft Road and South Fork, said York. There is no good detour, he added, recommending the use of Ind. 262.