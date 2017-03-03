Driver arrested on warrant after crash

Driver Brandon Dilts, 25, was arrested at the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 5:36 p.m. Thursday, March 2, said Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

“It appeared that both vehicles were traveling northbound towards Aurora when one of the vehicles slowed due to another vehicle making a turn,” said Oakes. “The vehicle was then rear ended.”

Dilts, 10714 Hueseman Road, Aurora, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Dearborn County, said Oakes.

The collision occurred just north of Rising Sun on Ind. 56 North, said Oakes. Dilts was driving a company-owned 2007 Honda hatchback. The other driver, whom Oakes decined to name, was driving a 2003 Chevy Suburban. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is still pending,

No injuries were reported, said Oakes.