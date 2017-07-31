Driver cited after wreck, one hurt

A Milroy, Ind., man was flown by Air Methods KY 11 to University Hospital, Cincinnati, after he was injured in a wreck Saturday, July 29, said Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

The only one transported after the wreck, Trentin Edwards, 19, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Richard King, 21, Madison. King afterward was cited for driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance, said Oakes. The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at Ind. 56 West and Bascom Corner Road.

King was attempting to make a turn in his 1999 Chevrolet passenger car when the collision occurred, he told investigating officer Ohio County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Brown. King said he did not see a Jeep approaching from the opposite direction and continued to turn left in front of it. Edwards was the front seat passenger in King's vehicle.

Mark Tague, 44, Rising Sun, was driving the 1979 Jeep, said Oakes.

Assisting at the scene were the Rising Sun Fire Department, Ohio County EMS, and Air Methods KY 11.