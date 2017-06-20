Fair royalty competes Thursday
Chandra L. Mattingly
Three candidates will be competing for the Ohio County 4-H Fair Princess position this year, said Shannon M. Chipman, Ohio County 4-H educator.
They are Olivia Cate, Olivia Sams and Camille Hettinger. The princess will be chosen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Ohio County Extension Office, 412 Main St., Rising Sun.
Only one candidate each has applied for the king and queen positions: Jace Leonard, king, and Kasey Leonard, queen, said Chipman.