Fair royalty competes Thursday

Three candidates will be competing for the Ohio County 4-H Fair Princess position this year, said Shannon M. Chipman, Ohio County 4-H educator.

They are Olivia Cate, Olivia Sams and Camille Hettinger. The princess will be chosen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Ohio County Extension Office, 412 Main St., Rising Sun.

Only one candidate each has applied for the king and queen positions: Jace Leonard, king, and Kasey Leonard, queen, said Chipman.