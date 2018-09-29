Ferry open for trial run, free

Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) today announced that its Rising Star Casino Resort has received approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to operate its new ferry boat service between Rising Sun, Indiana, and Rabbit Hash, Kentucky. This is the final regulatory approval required to operate the ferryboat service.

The ferry service will commence a “trial period” this weekend, from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be no charge to utilize the ferry during the trial period and boarding will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. When the ferry commences normal operations, the fare will be $5.00 per vehicle one-way, and $8.00 round-trip. Casino customers will be reimbursed for their fare with qualifying play.

The official launch date will be determined and announced after the “trial period.”

The ferry terminal in Kentucky is near the intersection of Highway 18 (also known as McVille Road) and Lower River Road, adjoining River Ridge Park. This is approximately two miles north of Rabbit Hash and approximately 15 miles west of Florence, Kentucky and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. This location is in the Google Maps database as the Rising Star Casino Ferry.

The ferry terminal in Indiana is at The Links Golf Course at the Rising Star Casino Resort, just off Highway 56 in Rising Sun, Indiana.