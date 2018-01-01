Fire destroys Sheets' house

No one was hurt Sunday morning, Dec. 31, when fire destroyed the home of Paul Sheets and his family, 9395 Ind. 56 North, said Rising Sun Fire Chief Kevin Armstrong.

But the 10:33 a.m. blaze, left the family of husband, wife and four children with only the clothes on their back, said Armstrong.

The fire was called in by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the garage, said Armstrong.

“It was attached but kind of separated by a breezeway. ... It just raced through that into the attic section very quickly,” he said. Ind. 56 was closed just south of Thuermer Hollow Road until firefighters left the scene a little after 2 p.m.

“The extreme temperature made it rough,” he said, explaining additional manpower was needed. And tankers had to be used to haul water from the top of Thuermer Hollow, George Street in Aurora, and other locations.

Rising Sun Fire Department was assisted by five other fire departments, Bear Branch, East Enterprise, Aurora, Lawrenceburg and Hogan, with about 30 firefighters on scene, said Armstrong. An additional dozen personnel from police, the state highway, utilities, Red Cross and both Rising Sun and Aurora auxiliaries assisted.

“It started in the garage. ... We haven't pinpointed the cause,” said Armstrong, noting the blaze remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, Rising Sun Ohio County Schools are collecting donations and items for the Sheets family, according to posts on Facebook. The kids' clothing sizes: 5 reg. boy. 8 reg. two boys, and 30-32 jeans and xl shirts boy.

Items can be dropped off at the administration office, 110 S. Henrietta St., Rising Sun, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (closed 11 a.m. to noon), or at the firehouse or life squad building.

Cash donations cannot be accepted at school, but gift cards can be.