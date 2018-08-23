Fire totals box truck

A box truck belonging to Jesse Bailey, Lawrenceburg, owner of A & J Roofing and Remodeling, caught fire and was a total loss Thursday afternoon, Aug. 23.

Bailey was driving into Rising Sun on Ind. 56 around 3 p.m. when the truck backfired several times, the engine catching fire after he turned onto Burgess Avenue. Nearby residents called 911 after hearing Bailey yelling for help. Neither Bailey nor his two passengers were injured.

“I lost everything of mine. … All my tools and everything were in there,” said Bailey. Rising Sun Fire Department, Ohio County EMS and Rising Sun Police responded to the scene.

