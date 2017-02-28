Five arrested in Rising Sun

Staff Report

An ongoing neighbor dispute in the 600 block of Fifth Street, Rising Sun, has resulted in the arrest of five Ohio County residents, said Rising Sun Police Chief David Hewitt.

While police were investigating a complaint about the dispute, Rising Sun Police Officer Wayne Siekman noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence located at 627 Fifth St. Further investigation by officers revealed a small amount of marijuana along with marijuana pipes, scales, rolling papers and ignitors, said Hewitt.

Arrested for Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia were Zachary Hussung, 19, Jamie McFadden, 28, and Davon Huffner, 23, said Hewitt. Christopher Theetge, 20, and Keegan Louden, 19, have been charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and Visiting a Common Nuisance.

The Rising Sun Police Department was assisted by the Ohio County Sheriff's Department, added Hewitt.