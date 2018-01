State Representative Randy Frye will hold a town hall meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Dillsboro Town Hall, 13030 Executive Drive, Dillsboro.

The legislative update is being sponsored by the Dearborn County Farm Bureau Inc. Come listen and learn or bring any questions that you may have. The Dillsboro Town Hall will be open at 10:30 a.m., so come early.