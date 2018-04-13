Huge hole closes Ind. 56 near Vevay

Ind. 156 at Plum Creek, near Vevay, has been closed due to a 10 by 10 foot hole. The crater, some 20 feet deep, just appeared around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 12, according to a Facebook post by Jefferson Craig Fire Department.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has erected barricades. JCFD says the cause may have been a a slide triggered by receding flood waters under the foundation. No one has been hurt and no vehicles damaged.

JCFD recommends traveling over Vevay Hill to Markland Pike, Tapps Ridge, for county roads, or via Ind. 56, Ind. 250 and Ind. 129 for state highways.



