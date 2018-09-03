Ice yields four-car wreck

A four-vehicle wreck on the Ind. 56 Laughery Creek Bridge at 7:49 a.m. Thursday, March 8, delayed traffic for 45 minutes as the wreckage was cleaned up, said Ohio County Sheriff's Sgt. Zachary Brown.

The multiple collisions began when Tera Schweitzer, Rising Sun, lost control on the ice-covered roadway, her 1995 Dodge Dakota hitting the bridge railing, said Brown. The vehicle then slid into a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by Kristopher Johnson, Patriot, who couldn't avoid the Dodge due to the ice.

Tapping his brakes, Johnson was slowing his pickup when a 2016 Ford 150 driven by James Sittloh, Patriot, slammed into the rear of the smaller truck, said Brown. Sittloh had almost stopped his F150 when a fourth vehicle, a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country, struck the rear of the F150, causing it to strike Johnson's truck a second time.

Jeanine Crandall, Rising Sun, who was driving the Chrysler, had her injured wrist checked at Highpoint Health, Lawrenceburg, formerly Dearborn County Hospital, said Brown.

All four vehicles were traveling north at the time of the wreck on the bridge, which is at the Dearborn/Ohio counties line. Investigating officer Ohio County Chief Deputy Dee Smith was assisted by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, the Indiana State Police and the Rising Sun Volunteer Fire Department.

The accident was attributed to the ice-covered roadway.