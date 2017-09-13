Ind. 250 closing Sept. 18

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close Ind. 250 at its intersection with Ind. 156 next Monday, Sept. 18. Slide stabilization along Ind. 250 at mile marker 162.8 near Patriot will require closing the east-west highway for up to six weeks.

A signed detour will route motorists around the Ind. 250 slide site via Ind. 156 at Patriot to Ind. 56 through Aberdeen and on to Ind. 250 at East Enterprise.

Geostabilization International is the state’s specialty contractor for stabilizing this 615-foot-wide embankment slide. Soil nails will be driven into the landslide. Wire mesh will be attached, with shotcrete overcoating the retention area.

Motorists can learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts at indot.carsprogram.org, 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.