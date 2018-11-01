ISP team arrests two on drug charges in Hanover

Staff Report

Two individuals were arrested in Hanover Tuesday, Jan. 9, after the Indiana State Police All Crimes Team served a search warrant, said an ISP release.

Troopers from the ISP All Crimes Policing Team and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff Department received information Jan. 9 that a wanted individual was staying at 4303 W. SR 256, Hanover, said ISP.

When officers arrived, they found drug evidence lying in plain view outside of the residence. Officers applied for a search warrant for the residence, which was ultimately granted.

The Jefferson County Emergency Response Team was summoned to scene to assist with clearing the residence. One individual was located inside and the homeowner returned to the scene as the situation progressed.

During a search of the residence, officers located items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property, said ISP. Both the individual in the residence and the homeowner were arrested for drug related charges.

The wanted individual that officers were initially searching for was not located.

Arrested were:

•Michael D. Brown, 46, of 4303 W. SR 256, Hanover, on charges of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of a Syringe, all Level 6 Felonies; and Possession of Stolen Property, two counts, a Class A Misdemeanor.

•Amanda G. Caudill, 37, Woodlawn, Va., on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Syringe, both Level 6 Felonies; and Visiting a Common Nuisance, a Class B Misdemeanor.

The suspects were transported and processed at the Jefferson County Jail. The Indiana State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, The Jefferson County SWAT team, and the Jefferson County Animal Control Department.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.