Man faces charges after utility pole damaged

Matthew Fancher, 26, is facing multiple charges after fleeing police late Tuesday night, Dec. 27, after crashing his pickup truck, said Rising Sun Police Chief David Hewitt.

Fancher, 2527 Nelson Road, Rising Sun, is charged with resisting law enforcement, battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement by fleeing, operating while intoxicated, and failure to stop after property damage accident, said Hewitt.

Rising Sun Police Officer Laura Wilhelm saw Fancher driving on Main Street/Ind. 262 around 11 p.m. Tuesday, said Hewitt. Fancher missed the turn from Main Street onto Nelson Road, hitting a mailbox and a utility pole, which broke.

He continued farther out Nelson Road, then bailed out and ran, said Hewitt. Wilhelm chased him down and arrested him. But Fancher kicked one officer and elbowed a deputy during the incident, said Hewitt. City police were assisted by Ohio County Sheriff's Department and Aurora Police Department.