No injuries so far in Dutch Hollow shooting

UPDATE: As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, the situation remained unresolved, but with no injuries, said Dearborn County Dispatch.

Original story: Dearborn County Sheriff's deputies and Aurora Police are outside a house in the 5700 block of Dutch Hollow Road, Aurora, after a welfare check went bad, according to Dearborn County dispatch.

“We went on a welfare check” about 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, said a dispatcher. “Thing went downhill from there.” Shots have been fired at officers, she said, and the individual doing the shooting is barricaded in the house.

Nobody has been hurt so far, as of 3 p.m. Friday, she said.