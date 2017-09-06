One hurt in morning accicent

An Ohio man was taken to Dearborn County Hospital, Lawrenceburg, following a 5:36 a.m. Friday, June 9, accident, said Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate an auto accident with injury at 5:36 a.m. on Ind. 56 North, he said. They found a white box truck in the ditch and laying partially on its side off the south bound lane.

The driver, George William Adika, 60, Kettering, Ohio, was helped from the vehicle by the Rising Sun Fire Department, said Oakes. Ohio County EMS transported Adika with minor injuries.

According to one source, the truck was on its way to Rising Sun, Patriot and Vevay with packages from Amazon to be delivered by postal workers. Delivery likely will be delayed.

Ohio County Sheriff's deputies Colin English and Dee Smith investigated the accident.