'Passed out' man charged

An Aurora man “passed out” in his 1997 Chevy truck Wednesday, Feb. 22, has since been arrested.

At 5:36 p.m., Ohio County Sheriff's deputies observed Benjamin “Adam” Sturgill, 23, passed out behind the wheel of the truck, which was parked on Old State Road 56 near the Triple Whipple Bridge on the Ohio County side of Laughery Creek, said Ohio County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Chad Oakes.

“Sturgill was observed to have a controlled substance in plain view,” said Oakes. Deputies observed items commonly abused by persons addicted to opiates, and conducted a search of Sturgill, 9914 Mueller Drive, for safety.

“The search yielded approximately two grams of methamphetamine and Suboxone,” said Oakes. Sturgill did not have an active prescription for the Suboxone.

Sturgill was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony; Possession of a Schedule 3 Controlled Substance, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, a Level 6 Felony, said Oakes. The investigating officer was sheriff's deputy Jason M. Turner.