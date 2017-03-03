Pedestrian killed on Aurora's Sunnyside

A pedestrian struck by at least two vehicles Thursday, March 2, had prior contact with an Aurora police officer just hours before, according to information released by Aurora Police Chief Joshua Daugherty.

A man identified as Jason Boone, 34, was dead upon officers' arrival at 10:01 p.m. in the area of 824 Sunnyside Ave., Ind. 148, Aurora, said APD.

Aurora Police Officer Clint Holmstrom immediately recognized the clothing of the dead person matched clothing worn by Boone, said APD. Holmstrom had been dispatched to the intersection of Manchester Street and Park Avenue in Aurora at about 7:14 p.m. Thursday, in reference to a suspicious person.

Holmstrom had identified Boone standing on the sidewalk, and noted he was wearing what appeared to be a dark-colored hooded jacket, with the hood up, and blue jeans, said APD.

The driver of one vehicle which struck Boone said the man was in the middle of his lane of travel when the collision occurred, said police. That driver said he could not see the man and did not know what he initially hit until he got out of his vehicle.

The driver of a second vehicle said she was driving west on Ind. 148 when her vehicle struck the body that was already laying in her lane of travel, said APD.

In addition to Holmstrom and Daugherty, those arriving at the scene included Aurora and Manchester fire departments, Aurora Emergency Rescue, Dearborn County Deputy coroners Cameron McCreary, Trisha Todd and Steve Page, Indiana State Police Reconstructionist Corey Clark, and Dearborn County Sheriff's Sgt. Ben McBroom.

Police are releasing no further information at this time.